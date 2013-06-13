FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Gamuda buys land worth $197 mln for new development
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2013 / 11:52 PM / in 4 years

Malaysia's Gamuda buys land worth $197 mln for new development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian construction and property firm Gamuda Bhd said it is buying land worth 620 million ringgit ($197.92 million) in the country’s richest state of Selangor for residential and commercial development.

The purchase, to be paid with internal funds and loans, is expected to generate gross development value of 5 billion ringgit over 16 years, Gamuda said in a filing to the stock exchange late Thursday.

The deal covers 724 acres (293 hectares) of agricultural land about 30 kilometres (19 miles) north of the capital Kuala Lumpur. ($1 = 3.1325 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.