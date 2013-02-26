CORRECTED-Genting Malaysia says Q3 net profit down 45 pct

(Corrects Nov 29 story to change company name to Genting Malaysia Bhd from Genting Bhd, corrects description of company in second paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd said on Thursday its net profit for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell 45 percent to 190.3 million ringgit from 347.1 million ringgit the same quarter a year ago.

The gaming group said the weaker performance stemmed mainly from impairment losses as well as higher depreciation costs.

Genting said revenue dropped to 1.943 billion ringgit from 2.316 billion ringgit a year earlier.

The company’s shares closed 2 percent lower at 8.82 ringgit a share on Thursday, compared with the broader market’s 0.05 percent rise. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran)