FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Genting reports Q1 net profit fell 15.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Genting reports Q1 net profit fell 15.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Genting Bhd said on Wednesday its net profit for its first quarter ended March 31 dropped 15.8 percent to 693.63 million ringgit ($220.20 million) from 824.18 million the same quarter a year ago.

The gaming to property group said revenue shed 9.57 percent due to weaker performance from all of its business segments except for property.

The company’s shares closed 0.10 percent lower at 9.99 ringgit a share on Wednesday, compared with the broader market’s 0.63 percent rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.