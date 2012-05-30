Malaysia's Genting reports Q1 net profit fell 15.8 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Genting Bhd said on Wednesday its net profit for its first quarter ended March 31 dropped 15.8 percent to 693.63 million ringgit ($220.20 million) from 824.18 million the same quarter a year ago.

The gaming to property group said revenue shed 9.57 percent due to weaker performance from all of its business segments except for property.

The company’s shares closed 0.10 percent lower at 9.99 ringgit a share on Wednesday, compared with the broader market’s 0.63 percent rise.