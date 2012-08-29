FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Genting says Q2 net profit down 20.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Genting says Q2 net profit down 20.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Genting Bhd said on Wednesday its net profit for its second quarter ended June 30 dropped 20.6 percent to 534.5 million ringgit ($171.56 million) from 673.22 million ringgit the same quarter a year ago.

The gaming-to-property group said the weaker performance stemmed mainly from lower contributions at its Singapore gaming unit and palm oil business.

Genting said revenue climbed marginally to 4.51 billion ringgit from 4.46 billion ringgit a year earlier.

The company’s shares closed 1.31 percent lower at 9.02 ringgit a share on Wednesday, compared with the broader market’s 0.09 percent drop.

$1 = 3.1155 Malaysian ringgits Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Siva Sithraputran

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.