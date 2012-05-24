Malaysia's Genting gets nod for $636 mln bond deal

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Reuters) - Genting Capital Bhd, a unit of gaming group Genting Bhd, has obtained the Malaysian Securities Commission’s approval for a 20-year, 2 billion ringgit ($636 million) bond programme to fund operations.

The bonds, in the form of medium-term notes guaranteed by Genting, has been assigned a long-term rating of AAA(s) by Malaysian rating agency RAM Rating Services Bhd, according to Genting in a local stock exchange filing on Thursday.

CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd have been appointed as the joint principal advisers for the programme. ($1 = 3.1450 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Will Waterman)