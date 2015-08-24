FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genting Malaysia issues $564 mln medium-term notes
August 24, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Genting Malaysia issues $564 mln medium-term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gaming firm Genting Malaysia Bhd said on Monday its wholly-owned unit GENM Capital Bhd has issued 2.4 billion ringgit ($564 million) of medium-term notes under a programme with an aggregate nominal value of 5 billion ringgit.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used for operating expenses, capital expenditure and working capital requirements including the redevelopment of the properties of Genting Malaysia, according to a filing with the local stock exchange.

CIMB Investment Bank and Maybank Investment Bank are the joint principal advisers and joint lead arrangers for the medium-term note programme, the filing showed.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1V4yT2n ($1 = 4.2580 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by David Clarke)

