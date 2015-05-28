FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Genting Q1 net profit up 24.6 pct
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Genting Q1 net profit up 24.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd on Thursday posted a 24.6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, partly driven by gains on the disposal of financial assets.

Net profit for January-March climbed to 620 million ringgit ($170.28 million) from 497.5 million ringgit in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue shed 6.9 percent to 4.37 billion ringgit.

For the full stock exchange filing, please click: bit.ly/1HO5fLb

$1 = 3.6410 ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.