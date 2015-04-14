Google Malaysia service disrupted by hackers

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 (Reuters) - Internet users were denied access to Google Inc’s Malaysia website on Tuesday, and were redirected to a hacked page saying “Google Malaysia Hacked by Tiger-Mate #Bangladeshi Hacker”.

The company has reached out to the organization that manages the domain name to resolve the issue, MYNIC, a Google Malaysia spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

MYNIC is operated by the country’s ministry of communications and multimedia, and is the administrator for all websites ending with “.my”, according to the company’s website.

The website for Malaysia Airlines experienced a similar problem in January, but the airline quickly reassured users that their bookings and private data had not been compromised.