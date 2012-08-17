Malaysian cocoa processor scraps secondary listing in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian cocoa processor Guan Chong Bhd said on Friday it will not proceed with a secondary listing on the Singapore stock exchange, saying it was reconsidering its capital requirements for expanding the company.

The cancelled listing adds to a string of Asian flotations that have been delayed or scrapped as investors worry about Europe’s debt crisis and China’s slowing economy as well as Facebook Inc’s botched initial public offering in May.

“After much consideration, we wish to reassess our strategic directions with regard to capital requirements for expansion,” Guan Chong’s managing director and chief executive, Brandon Tay Hoe Lian, said in a statement.

The company, with an annual grinding capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes, initially planned to issue up to 31 million new shares, or 9.76 percent of its existing capital, while shareholders would have sold up to 31 million secondary shares.

The company’s stock in Kuala Lumpur closed 2.27 percent lower at 3.01 ringgit per share on Friday, underperforming the broader index’s 0.02 percent drop.