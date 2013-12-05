FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's HELP International gets $111 mln buyout offer
December 5, 2013

Malaysia's HELP International gets $111 mln buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian tertiary education provider, HELP International Corp Bhd, has received a 359.3 million ringgit ($111.3 million) buyout offer from private equity firm Southern Capital Partners, the company said on late Thursday.

The Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm is offering 2.53 ringgit per share, 10.5 percent higher than HELP’s last closing price, and plans to delist the company if the deal goes through, HELP said in a local stock exchange filing.

$1 = 3.2270 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Richard Pullin

