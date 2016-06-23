FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Honda recalls nearly 150,000 vehicles in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 (Reuters) - Honda Malaysia said on Thursday it was recalling 147,894 vehicles to replace the front passenger airbag inflator.

The recall would include 2003-2011 models, but would not affect current selling models, it said.

Honda Motor Co Ltd has been recalling cars after auto parts maker Takata Corp agreed last month to declare more of its airbags as defective in the United States. Honda recalled around 784,000 vehicles in Japan earlier this month. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

