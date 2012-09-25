FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian LED maker seals $260 mln jobs from Japanese firms
September 25, 2012 / 3:45 AM / in 5 years

Malaysian LED maker seals $260 mln jobs from Japanese firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian light emitting diode (LED) maker, MyLed Opto Tech Sdn Bhd, said on Tuesday it won 800 million ringgit ($260.50 million) worth of contracts with two Japanese firms to supply lighting for vending machines.

The 51 percent-owned unit of Ho Wah Genting Bhd won the jobs from Japan’s Kirutorisu Tech and Atotis Co Ltd, marking the company’s first venture into the Japanese vending machine market.

The contracts span five years from 2013 to 2018.

By 0334 GMT, shares of Ho Wah were down 2.9 percent to 0.33 ringgit per share, against the broader index’s 0.2 percent gain.

$1 = 3.0710 ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Writing By Anuradha Raghu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
