FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hwang-DBS gets nod to start brokerage sale talks with AMMB, Affin
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

Hwang-DBS gets nod to start brokerage sale talks with AMMB, Affin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Reuters) - Hwang-DBS Malaysia Bhd, a financial services firm, said on Monday the central bank has given it permission to start talks to sell its brokerage unit Hwang-DBS Investment Bank Bhd to two potential suitors, AMMB Holdings Bhd and Affin Holdings Bhd

”Bank Negara Malaysia’s approval to commence negotiations is valid for a period of six months,“ the company said in a local stock exchange filing. ”Further details on the possible disposal will be announced in due course.

The announcement comes as Malaysian authorities encourage bank mergers to create larger groups with the financial muscle to grab market share in Southeast Asia, whose ASEAN grouping plans to form a single economic zone by 2015.

It also follows the recent tie-up between investment bank K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd and ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd’s financial units, which saw the merged entity become the biggest independent investment bank by sales and third-largest share brokerage by trading value. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.