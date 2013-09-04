Malaysia's Affin in exclusive talks to buy Hwang-DBS' business units

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4(Reuters) - Affin Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s seventh largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday it has entered into an “exclusivity agreement” with Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd to purchase its key business units.

The businesses included 100 percent interest in HwangDBS Investment Bank Bhd and HDM Futures Sdn Bhd, 70 percent in Hwang Investment Management Bhd and 49 percent in Asian Islamic Investment Management Sdn Bhd, according to a stock exchange filing. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)