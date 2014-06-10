FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Icon Offshore prices share sale at top end of guidance -sources
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 10, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Icon Offshore prices share sale at top end of guidance -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Icon Offshore Bhd, whose ships offer support services to oil platforms, has raised 945 million ringgit ($294.81 million) in a share sale priced at the top of expectations, according to two people with direct knowledge of the deal.

Icon, part of Malaysian government-linked private-equity fund Ekuiti Nasional (Ekuinas), priced the initial public offering (IPO) at 1.85 ringgit per share. That compared with an indicative price range of 1.80 ringgit to 1.85 ringgit.

The offshore support vessel company plans to add to its fleet of 32 ships and repay debt using funds raised through the IPO.

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Maybank Investment Bank were joint global co-ordinators for the IPO.

The people declined to be identified as the matter was still private. Officials for Icon Offshore were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 3.2055 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.