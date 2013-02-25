Malaysia's IGB consortium loses $2.7 bln Taiwan project

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A Malaysian consortium led by IGB Corporation has lost the chance to build the $2.7 billion Taipei Twin Towers.

The consortium, which includes Taipei Gateway International Development, was reported in October to have won the bid to develop the towers, Taiwan’s biggest urban development initiative.

However, Kuala Lumpur-listed property developer IGB said in a stock exchange filing on Monday that the Taipei city government had cancelled the consortium’s award after the parties failed to agree terms for the contract.

Shares of IGB closed little changed on Manday, up 0.44 percent, against a 0.08 percent rise in the broader property stocks index. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Goodman)