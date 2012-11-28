FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's IHH Q3 net profit drops 47 pct on seasonal factors
November 28, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's IHH Q3 net profit drops 47 pct on seasonal factors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia’s largest hospital operator, said on Wednesday Q3 ended Sept. 30 net profit dropped 47 percent to 75.7 million ringgit from 142.9 million ringgit a year ago.

The weaker performance was due to seasonal factors, with patients in Malaysia and Singapore tending to postpone elective procedures until after key Muslim and Chinese festivals, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Revenue rose 85 percent to 1.489 billion ringgit from 805 million ringgit a year earlier.

Its shares were unchanged at 3.19 ringgit per share on Wednesday while the Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.52 percent. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran)

