FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's IHH Q2 net profit quadruples on one-off gain
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's IHH Q2 net profit quadruples on one-off gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, the world’s second-biggest listed healthcare provider by market value, posted on Tuesday a more than four-fold surge in profit in the second quarter mainly on consolidation of results from Turkish hospital group Acibadem AS and gains from the sale of medical suites units in Singapore.

The arm of Malaysia’s state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd is one of a small number of healthcare sector plays in the region, where rising incomes and an expanding middle class are boosting demand for better services.

IHH, which raised $2.1 billion in July in the world’s third-biggest IPO so far this year, said net profit was 403.54 million ringgit ($130 million) in the three months ended June 30. Analysts generally don’t provide quarterly profit estimates in Malaysia.

Revenue jumped more than two-fold to 2.67 billion ringgit from 815.97 million ringgit a year earlier. ($1 = 3.1095 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.