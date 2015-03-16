FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's IHH Healthcare buys into five nursing homes in Japan
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 16, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare buys into five nursing homes in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia’s largest hospital operator by stock market value, said on Monday it is proposing to buy five nursing homes in Japan via the injection of 182.62 million ringgit ($49 million) into Godo Kaisha Samurai 10.

IHH said it entered into the agreement through its indirect 35.76 percent-owned unit Parkway Life REIT, according to a local stock exchange filing. Godo Kaisha would become its subsidiary following the deal, it added.

For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1AMoI5X ($1 = 3.7035 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.