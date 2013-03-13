FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's IHH to build $643 million Hong Kong hospital
March 13, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's IHH to build $643 million Hong Kong hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia’s largest hospital operator, will build a 2 billion ringgit ($643.29 million) hospital in Hong Kong with NWS Holdings Ltd.

IHH has in the past few years acquired hospitals in Turkey, India and Singapore to compliment its local operations.

The hospital in Hong Kong, which will open its doors in 2016, will provide a full range of medical services with a capacity of 500 beds, IHH said in an announcement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The hospital will be built and operated by GHK Hospital Ltd, which is 60 percent owned by IHH with NWS Holdings holding the rest.

The 2 billion ringgit invested into the hospital includes the 675 million ringgit spent to acquire the land.

IHH said the University of Hong Kong, as the clinical partner for the hospital, will oversee the appointment and training of medical staff. ($1 = 3.1090 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

