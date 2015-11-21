Malaysia, Indonesia to spend $5 mln each on joint palm council's initial operations

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia and Indonesia will invest $5 million each on the initial operations of a new joint palm oil body aimed among other things at stabilising prices and managing stock levels, the countries announced on Saturday.

The council’s secretariat will be located in Jakarta and its membership will be extended to all oil palm cultivating countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Thailand, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Uganda.

Formation of the new joint council took place at the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur. It was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo.

Malaysia and Indonesia first announced the Council of Palm Oil Producer Countries in October with the aim of ensuring further industry cooperation, establishing a global framework for sustainable palm oil, stabilising prices and managing stock levels.

The world’s top two producers, who supply 85 percent of global palm oil, are trying to tackle various industry challenges from high stockpiles to weak prices and a polluting haze caused by smouldering forest fires. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Praveen Menon)