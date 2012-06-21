FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's IOI prices $600 mln bond at 280 bps over U.S. Treasuries
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 21, 2012 / 10:35 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's IOI prices $600 mln bond at 280 bps over U.S. Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IOI Corp Bhd has priced a $600 million issue of 10-year senior notes at 280 basis points over similar U.S. Treasury bonds, marking the lowest ever 10-year U.S. dollar coupon achieved by a Malaysian borrower.

“The transaction priced flat to IOI’s secondary curve and was nearly 9 times over-subscribed with an orderbook aggregating $5.2 billion,” the plantation and property group said in a statement on Thursday.

The notes were distributed 79 percent in Asia with the balance in Europe, IOI added.

Citigroup, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners and lead managers of the transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.