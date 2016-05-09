Malaysia's IOI Corp challenges sustainability certificate suspension

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 (Reuters) - IOI Corporation Berhad is challenging a decision by a global sustainable palm oil initiative to suspend the Malaysian firm’s sustainable certification, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The palm oil producer said it had filed a challenge proceeding against the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) with the Justice of Peace in Zurich, Switzerland, which will act as a mediator in the dispute.

The RSPO, a body of consumers, green groups and plantation firms which has its seat in Zurich, suspended IOI’s certificates in early April for allegedly violating sustainable policies at its concessions in Indonesia.

IOI’s statement said it would only press ahead with formal legal action against the RSPO at the District Court in Zurich if the parties were unable to reach an agreement during conciliation proceedings.

