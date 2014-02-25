FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's IOI Properties Q2 net profit jumps on one-off gain
#Financials
February 25, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's IOI Properties Q2 net profit jumps on one-off gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - IOI Properties Group Bhd , Malaysia’s second largest real estate developer by market value, posted a second quarter net profit of 300.17 million ringgit ($91 million), 167 percent higher than a quarter earlier.

The company attributed the stronger performance to a one off gain from the purchase of property businesses between October and December.

Without the gain, profit for the quarter amounted to 109.9 million ringgit, 2 percent lower than the preceding quarter, the company said in a local stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

There are no year-on-year comparisons as the company was just listed on the local bourse on Jan. 15.

“Our property business in the high end segment in Malaysia and Singapore is expected to soften this year but the mass market segment in Malaysia where the group has significant presence will continue to be resilient,” IOI Properties said.

Shares of IOI Properties ended 2.26 percent lower at 2.59 ringgit per share, before the earnings results was released.

For the full statement, please see:

link.reuters.com/guk27v

($1 = 3.2850 Malaysian ringgit)

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
