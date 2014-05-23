FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's IOI Properties Q3 net profit falls 70 pct on quarter
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 23, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's IOI Properties Q3 net profit falls 70 pct on quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IOI Properties Group Bhd on Friday reported a 70 percent on-quarter drop in January-March net profit as new government price-controlling measures hurt domestic sales.

The country’s second-largest real estate developer by market value - reporting earnings for the second time since its Jan. 15 listing - said profit for its fiscal third quarter reached 89.11 million ringgit ($27.74 million).

During the quarter, measures such as an increase in property gains tax came into effect, as the authorities work to slow the rise of property prices and fend off what is widely feared to be the onset of a property bubble.

“The outlook for the property market in both Malaysia and Singapore remains challenging especially in the high-end segment,” IOI Properties said in a statement.

“The mass-market segment in Malaysia, where the group has significant presence, will remain the key revenue driver.”

IOI, controlled by Lee Shin Cheng - Malaysia’s sixth-richest man, according to Forbes - has properties in Malaysia and neighbouring Singapore, as well as in China.

Shares of IOI Properties ended morning trade 0.4 percent higher at 2.61 ringgit before the earnings release, compared with a 0.2 percent decline in the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index .

The stock has fallen 17 percent since listing, versus a 2.7 percent gain in the benchmark.

For the full earnings statement, please click: link.reuters.com/ser59v

$1 = 3.2125 Malaysian Ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.