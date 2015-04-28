Malaysia's Johor Corp to list $253 mln Islamic REIT in Q3 - Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Johor Corporation, a state investment firm, plans to list its Islamic real estate investment trust (REIT) Al-Salam in the third quarter of 2015, state news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing Johor boss Kamaruzzaman Abu Kassim.

Al-Salam is worth 900 million ringgit ($253.24 million), the Johor president and chief executive was quoted as saying, and it will be listed on the Kuala Lumpur bourse.

The REIT currently owns 31 assets, including a chain of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut restaurants and industrial assets, Kamaruzzaman said.

The initial public offering will offer 580 million units and the prospectus will be launched in June, he added.