FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KFC franchisees' $1.7 bln buyout bid in Malaysia clears a hurdle
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

KFC franchisees' $1.7 bln buyout bid in Malaysia clears a hurdle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A $1.7 billion bid for Malaysia’s two main KFC fast food franchisees by a consortium that includes private equity firm CVC Capital Partners cleared one of two hurdles after shareholders in one of the firms approved the deal on Monday.

About 99 percent of KFC Holdings (Malaysia) Bhd voted at an extraordinary general meeting in favour of the deal, which values the company at 4 ringgit per share.

The bid for KFC Holdings and QSR Brands Bhd was made in December by CVC and the investment arm of Malaysia’s Johor state. The Employee Provident Fund joined the consortium in May.

While the nod from the KFC Holdings shareholders moves the deal closer to fruition, its success will hinge on whether QSR shareholders also back it on Tuesday.

Several KFC Holdings and QSR shareholders, speaking to Reuters before the meetings, said the terms of the offer that is nearly a year old undervalues the companies.

Shareholders of KFC Holdings also voted in favor of a proposal to pay 1 ringgit for each of the company’s warrants at a separate meeting also on Monday. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.