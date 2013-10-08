FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Khazanah to sell DiGi stake -term sheet
October 8, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Khazanah to sell DiGi stake -term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd is selling up to 293.5 million ringgit ($92.02 million) worth of shares in mobile phone operator DiGi.Com Bhd according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The shares are being priced at a range between 4.80 and 4.97 ringgit per share, the sheet shows, representing up to 3.4 percent discount to the closing price of 4.97 on Tuesday.

The deal will see Khazanah cease to be a shareholder in the country’s third largest mobile phone operator, which is controlled by Norway’s Telenor.

CIMB is the sole bookrunner on the share sale, the term sheet showed. ($1 = 3.1895 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Louise Heavens)

