CORRECTED-Malaysia state investor Khazanah says end-2013 portfolio rises to 134.9 bln ringgit
January 20, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia state investor Khazanah says end-2013 portfolio rises to 134.9 bln ringgit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects timing of Thai, Turkish deals as last year, not this year, in second paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd said on Monday the value of its portfolio rose to 134.9 billion ringgit ($40.7 billion) last year from 121.5 billion ringgit in 2012.

The sovereign wealth fund, whose investments are overwhelmingly domestic, has been steadily increasing activity abroad as it looks to diversify its risks. Last year, it bid for a Thai bank and a Turkish insurer, winning the latter.

“2013 did not have the big deals that grabbed the headlines but it was an important year. Our companies made regional moves,” managing director Azman Mokhtar told reporters at the funds’s annual review. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stuart Grudgings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
