CORRECTED-Portfolio of Malaysia's state investor Khazanah up at 145.6 bln rgt in 2014
#Corrections News
January 14, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Portfolio of Malaysia's state investor Khazanah up at 145.6 bln rgt in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2013 figure to 135.1 billion ringitt from 103.5 billion ringgit)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd said on Wednesday the value of its portfolio rose to 145.6 billion Malaysian ringgit ($40.51 billion) last year from 135.1 billion in 2013.

The sovereign wealth fund said at its annual review for 2014 that it saw “steady progress”, despite a challenging year.

Khazanah, which owns stakes in mobile services provider Axiata Group Bhd and property firm UEM Sunrise Bhd , has been increasing activity abroad to reduce the risk of being heavily invested at home. ($1=3.5945 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
