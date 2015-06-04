FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Khazanah completes first issuance of ethical sukuk
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 9:13 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Khazanah completes first issuance of ethical sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd raised 100 million ringgit ($27.1 million) from its first issuance of ethical sukuk on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The seven-year sukuk was priced at 4.3 percent after a day of book-building attracted foundations, corporations, banks, pension funds and asset managers, it said.

Funds raised from the 1 billion ringgit ($271.1 million) bond programme set up last month will go towards the roll out of new government schools.

The bond, also known as sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) sukuk, is the latest government-led initiative to develop Islamic finance, a sector where private companies have been lukewarm in adopting new products.

$1 = 3.6890 ringgit Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.