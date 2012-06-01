FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Khazanah to offer 1.8 bln new shares in $2 bln healthcare IPO-source
#Funds News
June 1, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Khazanah to offer 1.8 bln new shares in $2 bln healthcare IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd plans to offer up to 1.8 billion new shares in the listing of its healthcare unit, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, in a move that could raise close to $2 billion.

The dual listing, slated to debut on the Malaysian and Singapore bourses by the end of July, comes at a time when many initial public offerings (IPOs) are being postponed due to worries about a downturn in the global economy.

Khazanah officials were not immediately available for comment.

