Malaysia's Khazanah says end-2012 investments at 121.6 bln ringgit
January 17, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's Khazanah says end-2012 investments at 121.6 bln ringgit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Khazanah Nasional Bhd , Malaysia’s state investment arm, said its portfolio value rose to a record 121.6 billion ringgit at the end of 2012 from 108.2 billion ringgit a year ago.

“The primary contributors to the strong portfoilo performance were the IHH Healthcare Bhd and Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd IPOs,” the Kuala Lumpur-based firm’s managing director Azman Mokhtar told reporters at an annual review on Thursday. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing By Stuart Grudgings)

