FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah appoints finance minister to board
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah appoints finance minister to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd has appointed the country's second finance minister Johari Abdul Ghani to its board of directors.

The appointment was made on Sept. 15, 2016, Khazanah said in a press statement on Friday. Johari replaces former second finance minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah who served on the board for seven years.

Johari, who started his career as an auditor, previously served as deputy finance minister and was appointed second finance minister on June 27, Khazanah said.

Malaysia has two finance ministers, one of whom is the prime minister. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.