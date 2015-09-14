FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Khazanah announces $1.57 bln investments to support govt measures
September 14, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Khazanah announces $1.57 bln investments to support govt measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Khazanah Nasional Bhd , Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, announced on Monday additional domestic investments of 6.77 billion ringgit ($1.57 billion) to support the government’s economic measures to boost investor sentiment.

The Malaysian government announced earlier on Monday economic measures to boost confidence in a country reeling from a political scandal. The measures included the injection of 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) into a state investment firm to shore up the stock market.

Khazanah will “accelerate and increase domestic investments over the immediate and medium term” in sectors ranging from leisure and tourism to innovation and technology, the fund said in a press statement. ($1 = 4.3050 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

