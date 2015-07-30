FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Khazanah to set up London office
July 30, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Khazanah to set up London office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd said on Thursday its wholly owned unit Khazanah Europe Investments will set up an office in London this year.

The opening of the office, to be operational by the third quarter of 2015, will help deepen Khazanah’s exposure in developed markets and enable it to better evaluate opportunities in technology-enabled sectors in Europe, it said in a statement.

Khazanah currently has regional offices in Beijing, Mumbai, San Francisco and Istanbul.

Khazanah’s overseas investments represent some 16.5 percent its realisable asset value of 144.1 billion ringgit ($37.77 billion), according to the statement. ($1 = 3.8150 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)

