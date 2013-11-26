Malaysia's Kian Joo receives $455 mln buyout offer

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian canning company, Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, has recived a 1.46 billion ringgit ($455.18 million) takeover offer from private company Aspire Insight Sdn Bhd.

The offer of 3.30 ringgit a share represents a premium to Kian Joo’s last closing price of 3.21 ringgit and net asset per share of 2.29 ringgit. The offer includes assets and liabilities, according to a stock exchange filing.

Aspire Insight, is owned by Ekuiti Merdu Sdn Bhd and Alleyways Sdn Bhd. The major shareholder of Alleyways is Chee Khay Leong, who is former chief operating officer of Can-One Bhd , Kian Joo’s major shareholder and fellow canning company.