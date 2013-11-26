FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Kian Joo receives $455 mln buyout offer
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Kian Joo receives $455 mln buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian canning company, Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, has recived a 1.46 billion ringgit ($455.18 million) takeover offer from private company Aspire Insight Sdn Bhd.

The offer of 3.30 ringgit a share represents a premium to Kian Joo’s last closing price of 3.21 ringgit and net asset per share of 2.29 ringgit. The offer includes assets and liabilities, according to a stock exchange filing.

Aspire Insight, is owned by Ekuiti Merdu Sdn Bhd and Alleyways Sdn Bhd. The major shareholder of Alleyways is Chee Khay Leong, who is former chief operating officer of Can-One Bhd , Kian Joo’s major shareholder and fellow canning company.

$1 = 3.2185 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.