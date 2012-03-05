Malaysia tycoon's $3bln power assets sold to govt company-report

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 (Reuters) - The $3 billion power assets of Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan have been sold to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a government-owned strategic development company, The Star newspaper quoted sources as saying on Monday.

Both parties signed the sale and purchase agreement last Friday at an undisclosed price, the report said, citing sources familiar with the deal. It said the sources indicated a price range between 9.92 billion ringgit ($3.30 billion) and 11.16 billion ringgit ($3.71 billion).

The sale by Malaysia’s second-richest man would be the country’s biggest power asset deal and the largest in Southeast Asia. Krishnan also plans to sell satellite operator MEASAT Global Bhd, Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper reported last week.

The previous largest deal in the sector was struck in 2008 when Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL} sold its Singapore generation firm PowerSeraya to Malaysia’s YTL Power in 2008 for $3.03 billion.

Krishnan, reckoned by Forbes to have assets of $9.5 billion, owns his power assets through Tanjong Energy Group, which owns and operates eight power plants and has investments in five in Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, with a total net generating capacity of 3,951 MW.

The sale had attracted 12 local and international bidders, including the country’s No.2 lender CIMB and the Employees Provident Fund, the Star had earlier reported. ($1 = 3.0045 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Stuart Grudgings)