FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian tycoon Kuok raises stake in Shangri-La Hotels unit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 26, 2013 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

Malaysian tycoon Kuok raises stake in Shangri-La Hotels unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Reuters) - Robert Kuok, Malaysia’s richest man according to Forbes, has increased his equity stake in locally listed Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Bhd, according to stock exchange filings late on Monday.

The luxury hotels chain said Kuok Brothers Sdn Bhd, a family investment vehicle of Kuok, bought a 22.2 percent stake or 98 million shares in Shangri-La from Standard Chartered Private Equity Ltd on March 20.

The purchase raised Kuok’s interest, via Kuok Brothers and Hong Kong-listed Shangri-La Asia Ltd, in Shangri-La to 74.98 percent from 52.78 percent, raising the possibility of an offer for the outstanding shares.

Southeast Asia has seen a series of management buyouts in recent months, including deals in Singapore for miner Skari Resources Ltd and Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd .

The price for the transaction was not disclosed. Shares of Shangri-La opened 3.92 ringgit per share on March 20 and ended that day at 4.11 ringgit, for a gain of nearly 5 percent and giving the company a market value of about 1.9 billion ringgit ($613 million).

The stock rose 1 percent on Tuesday to 4.24 ringgit per share, while the benchmark stock index rose 0.6 percent. On Monday, the shares rose as high as 4.30 ringgit, a four-month high. ($1 = 3.0980 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.