Malaysia dismisses appeal against Lynas rare-earths plant
June 15, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia dismisses appeal against Lynas rare-earths plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters) - The Malaysian government dismissed on Friday a citizens’ appeal against a controversial rare-earths processing plant owned by Australia’s Lynas Corp , according to a statement seen by Reuters, removing a major obstacle holding up production.

But the science ministry, which was considering the appeal, added new conditions it said Lynas must fulfill before a suspension of the temporary operating licence can be lifted.

The 2.5 billion ringgit ($800 million) plant in Gebeng near the east coast city of Kuantan has been plagued by delays since construction started two years ago. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; editing by Stuart Grudgings)

