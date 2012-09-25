Malaysia court puts Lynas rare earths plant licence on hold -activists

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A Malaysian high court has put on hold for a period of one week the temporary operating licence granted to Lynas Corp’s controversial rare earth plant just outside the east coast city of Kuantan, activists said on Tuesday.

“Lynas won’t be able to execute the Temporary Operating Licence for one week pending the application for a permanent stay,” Tan Bun Teet of the Save Malaysia Stop Lynas told Reuters.

The Kuantan High court decision on Tuesday means the hearing for the permanent application will be held on Oct. 4, he added.