Former Malaysia PM Mahathir quits as Petronas adviser-media
December 2, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir quits as Petronas adviser-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s long-serving former prime minister, has resigned as an adviser to state-run oil company Petronas, giving up a position he has held since he stepped down as leader in 2003, media reported on Monday.

Mahathir, 88, had resigned from the post effective Dec. 1, the New Straits Times newspaper said. Mahathir’s office did not immediately confirm the resignation and said it would issue a statement later in the day. There was no immediate comment from Petronas.

Mahathir was admitted to hospital last month for a chest infection, although the former prime minister has generally been in good health, frequently giving interviews and criticising the government from the sidelines. (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Ron Popeski)

