Mah Sing plans $362 mln property project in Iskandar Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian property developer Mah Sing Group Bhd is planning a 1.1 billion ringgit ($362.32 million) development in an economic zone bordering Singapore.

The company has proposed an integrated development comprising residential, office and retail units in Iskandar Malaysia, Mah Sing said on Thursday. The plan still requires approval from the Iskandar Regional Development Authority.

Mah Sing, which had projects and unbilled sales worth 18 billion ringgit as of June, will make its first foray into Iskandar where corporates and skilled expatriates are given various tax incentives in an effort to develop the zone.

Iskandar opened Asia’s first Legoland theme park last month through a joint venture between Europe’s Merlin Entertainments Group and two local companies.