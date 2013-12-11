FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Malakoff Power to issue $1.7 bln in Islamic bonds
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Malakoff Power to issue $1.7 bln in Islamic bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Malakoff Power Bhd will raise up to 5.4 billion ringgit ($1.68 billion) through Islamic bonds to pay off an existing bond, the company said in a central bank filing on Wednesday.

Malakoff Power Bhd is a wholly-owned unit of Malakoff Corp Bhd, the country’s largest independent power producer. Malakoff Bhd, controlled by tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, is expected to launch an initial public offering to raise over $1 billion in the first half of 2014.

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd are principle advisers for the bond. ($1 = 3.2080 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

