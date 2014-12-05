Malaysia Airline sees new leadership appointments by state fund

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS), which is due to be taken private after being hit by two separate air disasters this year, on Friday sees new leadership appointments for the new company that will replace it.

Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund and MAS’ parent company, said on Friday it has appointed the CEO-designate and made other leadership appointments for the new company called Malaysia Airlines Bhd. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)