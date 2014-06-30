FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian Resources Corp secures $2.2 bln township development project
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
June 30, 2014 / 11:08 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysian Resources Corp secures $2.2 bln township development project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Construction firm Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd has secured the bid for a 7 billion ringgit ($2.2 billion) township property development project from the country’s pension fund.

The land for the project spans 64 acres, the company said in a local stock exchange filing, adding it will provide more details of the award upon finalisation and signing of the definitive agreement.

Shares of Malaysian Resources Corporation ended 1.16 percent lower at 1.71 ringgit per share. The broader index rose 0.09 percent. ($1=3.2095 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.