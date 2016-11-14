FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Ringgit jumps in offshore markets after c.bank warning
November 14, 2016 / 3:16 AM / 9 months ago

Ringgit jumps in offshore markets after c.bank warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit jumped on Monday in offshore markets after the central bank on Saturday said it would "re-enforce" existing rules that prohibit facilitation of offshore trading of the currency.

The ringgit one-month non-deliverable forward (NDF) rose almost 2 percent to 4.3790 per dollar in thin liquidity.

Bank Negara Malaysia said on Saturday non-deliverable forwards were not recognised because the ringgit was not an internationalised currency.

One-month NDFs fell to their weakest in at least 12 years on Friday.

The NDFs jump on Monday compared with spot ringgit hitting a near 10-month low on falls in Malaysia's stocks and bond prices.

Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer

