BRIEF-Malaysia's Maxis posts Q1 net profit of $181 mln
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 31, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Malaysia's Maxis posts Q1 net profit of $181 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Thursday:

*Q1 ended March 31 net profit rose 6.1 percent to 572 million ringgit ($181 million) from 539 million ringgit a year earlier

*Revenue climbed 5.0 percent to 2.23 billion ringgit

*The company said the better performance was partly due to the lower write-offs in property, plant and equipment.

*Maxis said it would pay a dividend of 8 sen for the first quarter.

*Going forward, Maxis said the telecoms industry is expected to remain competitive and challenging.

*Shares closed 0.16 percent lower on Thursday to 6.19 ringgit a share, as compared with the Malaysia’s benchmark stock index that rose 0.35 percent. ($1 = 3.1630 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
