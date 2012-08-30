FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Malaysia's Maxis Q2 net profit drops 15.8 pct
August 30, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Malaysia's Maxis Q2 net profit drops 15.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(corrects dividend payout to 8 sen per share)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s largest mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Thursday:

* Q2 ended June 30 net profit dropped 15.79 percent to 464 million ringgit ($148.55 million) from 551 million ringgit a year ago mainly on higher network operation costs.

* Revenue rose 2.69 percent to 2.22 billion ringgit year-on-year.

* The company said it will pay a dividend of 8 sen, same as a year ago.

* Net profit for the six months period ended June 30 dropped 4.95 percent to 1.04 billion ringgit, making up 44.44 percent of the 2.34 billion ringgit full year profit estimate of analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Maxis said the telecommunication industry is expected to remain competitive.

* “The market will continue to see aggressive marketing and promotional programmes which will continue to put pressure on tariffs and operating margins,” the company said in a local stock exchange filing.

* Maxis shares rose 0.72 percent to 7.04 ringgit per share on Thursday, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index’s 0.03 percent rise. ($1 = 3.1235 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Niluksi Koswanage)

