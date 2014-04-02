Malaysia's Maxis to undertake $767 mln in Islamic financing

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Maxis Bhd will undertake 2.5 billion ringgit ($766.5 million) in loans to refinance its debt and fund its capital needs, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

Mobile phone operator Maxis entered into an agreement with RHB Islamic Bank Bhd for 1 billion ringgit to refinance its borrowings, and another 1.5 billion ringgit towards capital expenditure and general working capital requirements. ($1 = 3.2615 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anthony Barker)